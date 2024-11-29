Scotiabank Boosts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$147.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$147.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$118.00 to C$106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$114.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$128.50.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$133.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$108.32 and a twelve month high of C$134.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$127.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$121.41.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.23 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6514585 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer David Robert Casper sold 12,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.85, for a total transaction of C$1,562,007.97. Also, Senior Officer Steven Lloyd Tennyson sold 7,908 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.16, for a total value of C$886,977.10. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.