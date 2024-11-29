Semtech Corporation Reports Strong Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 ResultsCAMARILLO, Calif., November 25, 2024—Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading provider of high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity services, a

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Semtech’s 8K filing here.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Semtech
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024