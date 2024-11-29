Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM) Short Interest Update

Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the October 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shimmick Stock Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ:SHIM traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 69,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. Shimmick has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHIM. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Shimmick from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Shimmick from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shimmick

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Shimmick during the third quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Shimmick during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Shimmick by 140.7% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Shimmick by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 609,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shimmick Company Profile

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

