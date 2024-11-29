Short Interest in Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXY) Rises By 900.0%

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AOXY remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get Advanced Oxygen Technologies alerts:

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. It also engages in the distribution and sale of cargo security straps and tie-downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Randolph, Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.