Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Declines By 86.5%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the October 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advantest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Advantest Stock Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:ATEYY traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.30. 58,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,577. Advantest has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advantest will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

