Short Interest in Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Grows By 46.7%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the October 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 462.0 days.
Borregaard ASA Stock Performance
Shares of BRRDF stock remained flat at $17.40 during trading on Friday. Borregaard ASA has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39.
Borregaard ASA Company Profile
