Short Interest in Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Grows By 46.7%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the October 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 462.0 days.

Borregaard ASA Stock Performance

Shares of BRRDF stock remained flat at $17.40 during trading on Friday. Borregaard ASA has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39.

Borregaard ASA Company Profile

Featured Stories

Borregaard ASA engages in the development, production, and marketing of specialized biomaterials and biochemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment develops, produces, and sells biopolymers for various applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

