Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Drops By 90.9%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the October 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of CSL to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

CSL Stock Up 1.0 %

CSL Company Profile

Shares of CSL stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.19. 34,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.16. CSL has a twelve month low of $82.55 and a twelve month high of $109.00.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

Featured Articles

