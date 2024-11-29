Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Declines By 85.7%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Deswell Industries Price Performance

DSWL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. Deswell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $2.77.

Deswell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 7.7%.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers in China, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally.

