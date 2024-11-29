Short Interest in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Drops By 51.4%

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the October 31st total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $104,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DFGX traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.37. 72,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,096. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $54.48.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.8533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

