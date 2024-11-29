Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Drops By 50.3%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the October 31st total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Disco Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.32. 30,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,531. Disco has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $646.84 million for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 27.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Disco will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

