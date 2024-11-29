Short Interest in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Declines By 82.9%

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

NASDAQ GHIX opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. Gores Holdings IX has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 544,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 182,300 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.