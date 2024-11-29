Short Interest in Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Rises By 106.5%

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,637,200 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the October 31st total of 2,245,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,796.5 days.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Price Performance

HHUSF stock remained flat at C$2.61 during midday trading on Thursday. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.58.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Company Profile

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. It provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. The company also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

