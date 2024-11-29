Short Interest in Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Rises By 106.5%

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,637,200 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the October 31st total of 2,245,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,796.5 days.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Price Performance
HHUSF stock remained flat at C$2.61 during midday trading on Thursday. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.58.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Company Profile
