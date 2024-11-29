Short Interest in Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Grows By 100.0%

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klabin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

Klabin stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.02. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897. Klabin has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Klabin’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

