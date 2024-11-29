Short Interest in Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Grows By 100.0%

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klabin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Klabin
Klabin Stock Down 4.4 %
Klabin Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Klabin’s payout ratio is 60.94%.
Klabin Company Profile
Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.
