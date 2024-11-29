Short Interest in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Decreases By 31.0%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Mogo Trading Up 3.5 %

Mogo stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.49. 40,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Mogo has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.25.

Get Mogo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Mogo

(Get Free Report)

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.