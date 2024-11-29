Short Interest in NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF) Decreases By 50.0%

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NBPVF remained flat at $20.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. NB Private Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

