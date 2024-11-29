Short Interest in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Decreases By 32.1%

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 58,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SABS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. 49,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,948. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.05). SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,450.14% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SABS shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SAB Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.
About SAB Biotherapeutics
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.
