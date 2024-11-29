Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Declines By 42.6%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the October 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Secom Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMLY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.52. 61,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,326. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. Secom has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

