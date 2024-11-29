Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Drops By 94.1%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the October 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Seven & i Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNDY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 106,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,698. Seven & i has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Seven & i will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

