Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Drops By 91.5%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the October 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

thyssenkrupp Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

