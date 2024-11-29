Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Drops By 71.4%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 875,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TILT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TLLTF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. TILT has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
About TILT
