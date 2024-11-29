Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Drops By 71.4%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 875,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TILT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TLLTF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. TILT has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

About TILT

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. The company operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. It also produces, cultivates, and sells cannabis products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

