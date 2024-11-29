Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Increases By 70.5%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

TomTom Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TMOAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980. TomTom has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

