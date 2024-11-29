Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Increases By 70.5%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.
TomTom Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TMOAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980. TomTom has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79.
About TomTom
