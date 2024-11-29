Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Decreases By 50.0%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Price Performance
Shares of TSUKY stock traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.36. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 407. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a twelve month low of $49.33 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.66.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Toyo Suisan Kaisha
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.