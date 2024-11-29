Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Decreases By 50.0%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Price Performance

Shares of TSUKY stock traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.36. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 407. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a twelve month low of $49.33 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.66.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage segments. It also purchases, processes, and sells seafood.

