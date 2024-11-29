Short Interest in TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Declines By 74.6%

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the October 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

TT Electronics Price Performance

Shares of TT Electronics stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TTGPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TT Electronics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays raised shares of TT Electronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

