Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Decreases By 46.1%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the October 31st total of 226,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

UniCredit Stock Performance

UNCRY stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.