Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Grows By 382.1%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a growth of 382.1% from the October 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,290,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90. The company has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
