Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Grows By 382.1%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a growth of 382.1% from the October 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,290,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90. The company has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

