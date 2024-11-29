Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Grows By 39.1%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the October 31st total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VCI Global Stock Performance

Shares of VCIG traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,763,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,328. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. VCI Global has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $147.00.

About VCI Global

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

