Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Grows By 39.1%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the October 31st total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
VCI Global Stock Performance
Shares of VCIG traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,763,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,328. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. VCI Global has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $147.00.
About VCI Global
