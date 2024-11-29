Short Interest in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Drops By 32.1%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Versus Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Versus Systems stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Versus Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.00.
About Versus Systems
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Versus Systems
- What is a support level?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.