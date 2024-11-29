Sienna Senior Living Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$10.62 and a 12-month high of C$17.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIA. National Bankshares set a C$17.50 price target on Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cormark upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.00.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

