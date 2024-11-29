Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Down 81.4% in November

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the October 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Bull Resources Price Performance

SVBL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,657. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Silver Bull Resources has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

