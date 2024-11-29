Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Down 81.4% in November

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the October 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Silver Bull Resources Price Performance
SVBL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,657. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Silver Bull Resources has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
About Silver Bull Resources
