Sio Capital Management LLC Has $5.76 Million Position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Sio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) by 211.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 914,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,222 shares during the quarter. COMPASS Pathways comprises about 2.3% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sio Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of COMPASS Pathways worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 43.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

In other COMPASS Pathways news, major shareholder Life Sciences N.V. Atai sold 2,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $16,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,905,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,779,932.70. This represents a 27.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91. COMPASS Pathways plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMPS. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

