Sio Capital Management LLC Sells 1,196,292 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Sio Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,303,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196,292 shares during the period. X4 Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.3% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 388,115 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,546,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 111,032 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Mary Dibiase sold 67,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $38,586.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,674.20. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 239,436 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $131,689.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,742.15. This represents a 18.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 580,800 shares of company stock worth $321,447. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XFOR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.5 %

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

