Sio Capital Management LLC Sells 4,059 Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Sio Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. Disc Medicine makes up about 3.7% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sio Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Disc Medicine worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,101,000 after buying an additional 222,223 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 123.5% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,754,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,090,000 after purchasing an additional 969,834 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,023,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,119,000 after purchasing an additional 357,730 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,690,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Disc Medicine by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 782,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of IRON stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92.

Insider Activity at Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $546,183.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,754.20. This represents a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Richard White sold 7,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $418,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,879 shares of company stock worth $1,912,335. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James raised Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Get Our Latest Report on IRON

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.