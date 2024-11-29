Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

TSLX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.19. 263,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLX

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.