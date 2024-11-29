Sorted Group (LON:LSAI) Trading 2.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Sorted Group Holdings Plc (LON:LSAI – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 767,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,494,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Sorted Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £9,116.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 22.77, a current ratio of 21.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Sorted Group

(Get Free Report)

Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a data intelligence company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Verify, a proprietary verification platform that provides media-agnostic analysis, and authentication of the accuracy and quality of location-targeted advertising data to automotive, retail, quick service restaurant, grocery, consumer packaged goods, and travel and hospitality industries; and GeoProtect, a location data optimization and transparency platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sorted Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorted Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.