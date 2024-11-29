S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,500 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 2.6% of Skye Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $105,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2 %

S&P Global stock opened at $522.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $509.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.31.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

