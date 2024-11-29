Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Down 92.5% in November

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRCO traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.25. 20,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,857. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. Sparta Commercial Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

Get Sparta Commercial Services alerts:

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

Further Reading

