Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.14. 845,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,275,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.70 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.61.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $197.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $351,441.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 739,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,626.17. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 22,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $178,038.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 748,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,027.94. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967 over the last three months. 30.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,001 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

