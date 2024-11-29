Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,460 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.12% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.9 %

SFM opened at $151.97 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $154.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $198,102.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,262.40. The trade was a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $1,527,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,571.64. This trade represents a 25.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,516 shares of company stock worth $4,465,466. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.