Staked TRX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $112.97 Million (STRX)

Staked TRX (STRX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Staked TRX token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Staked TRX has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Staked TRX has a market cap of $112.97 million and approximately $2,758.36 worth of Staked TRX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Staked TRX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,812.66 or 0.99460129 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,254.56 or 0.98886773 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Staked TRX Token Profile

Staked TRX’s total supply is 486,163,596 tokens. Staked TRX’s official Twitter account is @defi_just. The official website for Staked TRX is app.justlend.org.

Staked TRX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked TRX (STRX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. Staked TRX has a current supply of 486,163,595.79. The last known price of Staked TRX is 0.23487651 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $47,650.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.justlend.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked TRX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staked TRX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staked TRX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Staked TRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staked TRX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.