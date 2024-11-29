Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €20.97 ($22.07) and last traded at €20.12 ($21.18). Approximately 56,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 508,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.00 ($21.05).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Stevanato Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of €19.47 and a 200-day moving average of €19.63.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The company had revenue of €277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €274.36 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 109.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Stevanato Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

