Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $283.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $252.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.20.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $285.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.71. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $200.94 and a 12 month high of $289.80.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,384.14. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $98,249,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 15,148.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,208,000 after buying an additional 300,543 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Marriott International by 36,856.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after acquiring an additional 240,674 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 133.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 221,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,442,000 after acquiring an additional 126,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

