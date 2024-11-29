Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 493.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.
Stingray Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS STGYF remained flat at C$5.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.51. Stingray Group has a 1-year low of C$3.88 and a 1-year high of C$6.11.
Stingray Group Company Profile
