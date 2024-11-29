Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 147,596 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average volume of 73,933 put options.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Objective Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 248,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,274,000 after acquiring an additional 72,939 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 924.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 378,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,654,000 after acquiring an additional 341,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

Shares of XLI opened at $143.18 on Friday. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $105.34 and a fifty-two week high of $144.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.