StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 1.2 %
CTHR opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.