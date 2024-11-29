StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
IMH stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Trading Halts Explained
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.