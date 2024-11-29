StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Price Performance
Coffee stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 1.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
