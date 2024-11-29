StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

Coffee stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 1.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Coffee Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coffee by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coffee during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coffee in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

(Get Free Report)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.