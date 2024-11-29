StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 0.8 %

CVU opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of CPI Aerostructures

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of CPI Aerostructures at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

