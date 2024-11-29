StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 3.9 %

Oragenics stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.49. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

