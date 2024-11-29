Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the October 31st total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 605,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,205 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Subaru were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $7.93. 219,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

