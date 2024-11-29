Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 867,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,988 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Suncor Energy worth $32,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

SU opened at $39.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.4089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

